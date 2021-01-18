Metro Health Dept. reports 92,318 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 92,318 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 637 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 530 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 71,987 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,637 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 37,919 of which are men, 41,519 are women and the gender of 716 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 231 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,474 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 685,321 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 36 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 8,391 total deaths.

The state reported 2,699 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9%.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Friday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 330,775 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.