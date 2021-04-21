Metro Health Dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 109,845 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department now offers the Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road has began offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 92 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 898 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 94,883 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,590 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,294 of which are men, 50,329 are women and the gender of 768 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 214 calls on Tuesday.