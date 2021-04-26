Metro Health Dept. reports 902 deaths, 223 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110,403 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution last week. The department expects to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru at South Nashville vaccination site on Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine will continued to be offered at the drive-thru location to all people to decide which one they choose.

The health department now offers the Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center. Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 223 in the past 72 hours. There have been a total of 902 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours, 53-year-old male, and a 95-year-old female, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 95,408 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,560 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,514 of which are men, 50,577 are women and the gender of 752 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 37 calls on Sunday.