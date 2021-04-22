Metro Health Dept. reports 900 deaths, 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110,023 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department now offers the Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations in addition to mobile health events that have not been announced. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 150 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 900 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 95,015 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,606 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,366 of which are men, 50,389 are women and the gender of 766 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 177 calls on Wednesday.