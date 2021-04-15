Metro Health Dept. reports 896 deaths, 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 108,690 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Beginning Monday, the health department will offer Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road began offering vaccinations Monday. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 102 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 896 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 89-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 93,737 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,673 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,769 of which are men, 49,750 are women and the gender of 787 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 273 calls on Wednesday.