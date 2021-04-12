Metro Health Dept. reports 893 deaths, 211 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 108,318/total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road began offering vaccinations Monday. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only. MPHD officials will supply the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 211 in the past 72 hours. There have been a total of 893 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours, a 71-year-old woman with a pending medical history and 56-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 92,269 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,795 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,605 of which are men, 49,566 are women and the gender of 786 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 85 calls on Sunday.