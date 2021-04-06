Metro Health Dept. reports 881 deaths, 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 107,535 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 79 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 881 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 92,468 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,855 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,251 of which are men, 49,173 are women and the gender of 780 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 13%.