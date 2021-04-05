Metro Health Dept. reports 879 deaths, 384 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 107,456 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 384 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 876 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours, a 64-year-old man with a pending medical history along with a 69-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 92,305 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,941 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,212 of which are men, 49,133 are women and the gender of 780 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 13%.