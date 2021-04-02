Metro Health Dept. reports 876 deaths, 184 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 107,078 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional four patients in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 184 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 876 deaths in Davidson County.

Four new confirmed deaths have reported in the past 24 hours, a 72-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, both with underlying health conditions, and a 72-year-old female, and a 56-year-old male, both with pending medical histories.

A reported 92,001 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,864 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,033 of which are men, 48,928 are women and the gender of 780 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 284 calls on Thursday.