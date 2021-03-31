Metro Health Dept. reports 871 deaths, 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 106,688 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

A record high of 2,084 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the downtown Nashville convention center Tuesday, the most given by the Metro Public Health Department in a single day.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 106 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 871 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 70-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with pending medical histories.

A reported 91,662 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,836 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,839 of which are men, 48,743 are women and the gender of 787 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 472 calls on Tuesday.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The Tennessee Department of Health 837 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 810,529 total cases, with 673,094 confirmed and 137,435 probable. There are currently 12,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,061 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,171 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 28 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,894 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 785,678 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,411 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 816 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,020 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 323 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,202,698 tests with 6,392,169 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Tuesday’s update added 8,945 tests to the state’s total with 6.63% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 21% of the state has received at least one dose.

Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning March 30, eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.