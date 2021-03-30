Metro Health Dept. reports 869 deaths, 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 106,577 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 112 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 869 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 70-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 91,480 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,914 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,796 of which are men, 48,681 are women and the gender of 786 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 564 calls on Monday.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases, putting the state at 809,692 total cases, with 672,487 confirmed and 137,205 probable. There are currently 13,559 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,150 additional cases per day (+7% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,207 (+3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 14 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state up to 11,866 total deaths. The state’s data from the weekend shows 25 deaths reported on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 781,415 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 977 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 839 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,085 (18%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 338 (17%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,193,753 tests with 6,384,061 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 10,956 tests to the state’s total with 7.15% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 21% of the state has received at least one dose.