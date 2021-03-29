Metro Health Dept. reports 867 deaths, 369 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 106,496 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Anyone 55 and older can be vaccinated regardless of their medical condition.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 369 in the past 72 hours. There have been a total of 867 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours, a 60-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman with pending medical histories, along with a 61-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman, each with underlying health conditions.

A reported 91,282 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,002 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,739 of which are men, 48,626 are women and the gender of 786 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 129 calls on Sunday.