Metro Health Dept. reports 863 deaths, 197 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 106,118 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Anyone 55 and older can be vaccinated regardless of their medical condition.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 197 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 863 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 90,964 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,955 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,557 of which are men, 48,447 are women and the gender of 778 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 678 calls on Thursday.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,777 active COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 815 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,770 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 271 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, down 12% from the previous day’s report.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and nearly 20% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Governor Bill Lee announced that all Tennesseans age 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 5. But on Wednesday, Montgomery, Maury, Dickson, Rutherford, and Williamson Counties expanded their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all individuals 16 years and older.