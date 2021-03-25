Metro Health Dept. reports 862 deaths, 149 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 105,919 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Anyone 55 and older can be vaccinated regardless of their medical condition.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 149 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 862 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 71-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 90,793 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,930 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,449 of which are men, 48,360 are women and the gender of 776 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 hotline received 575 calls on Wednesday.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,388 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 804,492 total cases, with 668,541 confirmed and 135,951 probable. There are currently 13,548 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,218 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,278 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 45 additional deaths bringing the state up to 11,792 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 779,152 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,332 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 830 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,847 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 8% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 308 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 17% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,124,858 tests with 6,320,366 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Wednesday’s update added 17,926 tests to the state’s total with 5.55% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and nearly 20% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning. Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.