Metro Health Dept. reports 86,199 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 86,199 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers. Click here to pre-register.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 995 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 502 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 66,717 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,309 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 35,295 of which are men, 38,533 are women and the gender of 700 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 4%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 1,096 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,000 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 634,237 total cases. There are currently 71,111 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,776 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,267.

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,492 total deaths.

The state once again reported a record-high for current hospitalizations with 3,351 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability remains at 7%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,068.