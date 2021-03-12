Metro Health Dept. reports 858 deaths, 195 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,058 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patient have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department will reopen registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 195 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 858 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 59-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 89,056 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,618 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,448 of which are men, 47,331 are women and the gender of 753 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 546 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,512 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 788,109 total cases, with 657,721 confirmed and 130,388 probable. There are currently 12,516 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since June 25, 2020 (12,187).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,237 additional cases per day (0% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,226 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,623 total deaths. Tennessee has reported 212 additional deaths so far this month. The state is averaging 19 deaths per day in March, down from the average of 63 in February and 88 in January.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 763,970 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,506 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 683 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,948 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 296 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, up 3% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,944,400 tests with 6,156,291 negative results. The percentage of positive cases dropped slightly to 11.3%. Thursday’s update added 20,958 tests to the state’s total with 5.65% percent-positive cases.