Metro Health Dept. reports 855 deaths, 538 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 105,511 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department is now only providing daily COVID-19 updates on Monday thru Friday. COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays isnow included on Monday’s report.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Anyone 55 and older can be vaccinated regardless of their medical condition.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 538 in the past three days. There have been a total of 855 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours, an 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman with pending medical histories, along with a 61-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 90,305 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,985 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,242 of which are men, 48,131 are women and the gender of 772 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 22%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 166 calls on Sunday.