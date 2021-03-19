Metro Health Dept. reports 852 deaths, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,993 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Beginning Saturday, the health department will shift to providing daily COVID-19 updates on Monday thru Friday. COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays will be included on Monday’s report.

Nashville is currently in Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

Volunteers with an active healthcare license are needed for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium Saturday.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 62 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 852 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 89-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 76-year-old woman and three 80-year-old men with underlying health conditions.

MORE: 200+ additional COVID deaths reported in Nashville after ‘data review’

A reported 90,003 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,752 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,986 of which are men, 47,857 are women and the gender of 764 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 664 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 661 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 796,624 total cases, with 663,230 confirmed and 133,394 probable. There are currently 12,278 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a 4% decrease from the day before.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,216 additional cases per day (-9% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is also 1,227 (-5% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 23 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,681 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 772,665 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,201 in the last 24 hours.VACCINE Q&A: What you need to know about getting the COVID vaccine

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 661 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,882 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 316 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,034,682 tests with 6,238,058 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Thursday’s update added 7,869 tests to the state’s total with 6.80% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than two million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 18.18% of the state has received at least one dose.