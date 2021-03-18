Metro Health Dept. reports 849 deaths, 283 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,928 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 283 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 849 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 63-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 89,875 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,821 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,948 of which are men, 47,832 are women and the gender of 765 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 20%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 589 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,826 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 795,963 total cases, with 662,715 confirmed and 133,248 probable. There are currently 12,841 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a 3% increase from the day before.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,338 additional cases per day (+5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is also 1,288 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed eight additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,658 total deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 13 that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday. On Monday, the state reported 11,638 total deaths which was lower than the total reported in the state’s Friday, March 12 report. The department’s data shows a decrease of 12 deaths on Saturday and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 771,464 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,453 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 680 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,965 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 333 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, down 6% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,026,813 tests with 6,211,690 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Wednesday’s update added 20,986 tests to the state’s total with 6.83% percent-positive cases.

COVID Variant

TDH reported on Tuesday that Tennessee has had 91 confirmed cases of the UK variant and one case of the South African variant B.1.351.