Metro Health Dept. reports 847 deaths, 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,539 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 96 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 847 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 53-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 89,562 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,736 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,744 of which are men, 47,637 are women and the gender of 764 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 685 calls on Monday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 806 new cases Monday, putting the state at 792,795 total cases, with 660,749 confirmed and 132,046 probable. There are currently 12,526 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,270 additional cases per day (+5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,222 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 11 additional deaths on Monday. The state’s total is 11,638 deaths. That number is down from the total deaths reported on Friday, March 12 (11,639). The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 13 that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday. When looking at the numbers from those days, all released on Monday, the state reports a decrease of 12 deaths in their data on Saturday and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 768,631 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 862 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 653 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,156 (19%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 415 (20%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,996,960 tests with 6,204,165 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 8,175 tests to the state’s total with 7.25% percent-positive cases.