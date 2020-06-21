Metro Health Dept. reports 8,043 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 8,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Officials said there have been no new probable cases in the past 24 hours.

However, there are 66 new confirmed cases since Saturday.

5,915 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 27 percent

Available ICU beds: 24 percent

Metro Health reported a total of 81,053

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 48 calls on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

