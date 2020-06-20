coronavirus

Metro Health Dept. reports 7,977 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 7,986 cases, an increase of 279 in the past 24 hours.

The cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

There have been no new probable deaths in the past 24 hours.

87 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 90 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

5,801 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 167 calls on Friday, June 19, 2020.

