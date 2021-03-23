Metro Health Dept. reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 105,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 2a/2b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Anyone 55 and older can be vaccinated regardless of their medical condition.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 78 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 855 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 90,460 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,908 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 44,274 of which are men, 48,174 are women and the gender of 775 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 22%.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 732 new cases Monday, putting the state at 801,645 total cases, with 666,643 confirmed and 135,002 probable. There are currently 13,384 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed zero additional deaths but appeared to report four deaths over the weekend, bringing the state up to 11,713 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 776,548 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 752 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 756 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,228 (19%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 407 (20%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,095,028 tests with 6,293,058 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 7,842 tests to the state’s total with 6.92% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than two million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, just over 19% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.MAP: Vaccine availability & county health department phone numbers

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning. Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.