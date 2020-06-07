Metro Health Dept. reports 72 deaths, 6,156 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro Public Health Department officials reported two more deaths since Saturday from COVID-19 in Nashville.

Officials said there are now 6,156 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. That’s 124 more cases than reported on Saturday.

The victims ages range from 1 month to 100 years.

4,728 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 29 percent

Available ICU beds: 28 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 31 calls on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE