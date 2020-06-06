Metro Health Dept. reports 70 deaths, 6,032 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper’s office released the new number of cases of COVID-19 in Nashville on Saturday, May 6.

There are now 6,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County. That is an increase of 132 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

A total of 70 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 4,480 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 125 calls on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE