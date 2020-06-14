Metro Health Dept. reports 6,873 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Additionally, MPHD reports 12 probable cases of COVID-19. Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test.

There has been a total of 80 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 67 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 5,478 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,678 of which are men, 2,999 are women and the gender of 208 patients is unknown.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 50 calls on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)