Metro Health Dept. reports 653 deaths, 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 103,699 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Registration for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium will open to the public Wednesday. CLICK HERE to visit the registration website.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 189 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 653 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 88,897 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,623 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,252 of which are men, 47,137 are women and the gender of 784 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 942 calls on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,338 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 785,242 total cases, with 655,788 confirmed and 129,454 probable. There are currently 12,744 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It is the first time Tennessee is under 13K active cases since June 25, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,272 additional cases per day (+8% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,281 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 32 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,588 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 760,910 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,885 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 678 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,955.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,134 (19%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 321 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, 0% change from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,903,828 tests with 6,118,586 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Tuesday’s update added 12,924 tests to the state’s total with 7.29% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Officials from the Metro Public Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management announced details on Tuesday for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event to date.Everything you need to know about Nashville’s mass vaccination event

