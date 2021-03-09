Metro Health Dept. reports 652 deaths, 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 103,529 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee in moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine. Registration for vaccination in Nashville began at 7 a.m. Monday, the health department said. CLICK HERE to visit the registration website.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 53 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 652 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman with pending medical histories along with a 61-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, each with underlying health conditions.

A reported 88,665 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,667 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,152 of which are men, 47,052 are women and the gender of 778 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 897 calls on Monday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 420 new cases Monday, putting the state at 783,904 total cases, with 654,949 confirmed and 128,955 probable. There are currently 13,323 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,173 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,273 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,556 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 759,025 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 986 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 722 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,201 (19%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 320 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,890,904 tests with 6,107,000 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Monday’s update added 4,048 tests to the state’s total with 8.03% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 1,648,092 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee and 14.43% of the state has received at least one dose.