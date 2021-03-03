Metro Health Dept. reports 642 deaths, 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 102,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 38 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 642 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 62-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 67-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 87,732 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,751 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,722 of which are men, 46,622 are women and the gender of 783 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 690 calls on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 644 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 776,337 total cases, with 650,084 confirmed and 126,253 probable.

There are currently 13,125 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since June 26, 2020 (13,114).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,289 additional cases per day (-6% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,201 (-2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,436 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 751,776 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,021 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 884 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,771 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 10% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 249 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 17% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,797,475 tests with 6,021,138 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Tuesday’s update added 7,505 tests to the state’s total with 5.93% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan next week.