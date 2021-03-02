Metro Health Dept. reports 638 deaths, 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 102,678 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 42 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 638 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been six new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 73-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 87,698 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,753 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,693 of which are men, 46,615 are women and the gender of 781 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 694 calls on Monday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 689 new cases Monday, putting the state at 775,693 total cases, with 649,664 confirmed and 126,029 probable.

There are currently 13,517 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 3, 2020 (13,502).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,372 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,224 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,421 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 750,755 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 892 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 871 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,620.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,963 (17%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 300 (15%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,789,970 tests with 6,014,277 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Monday’s update added 9,109 tests to the state’s total with 6.15% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 1,393,334 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 12.72% of the state has received at least one dose.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to be shipped Sunday night and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.