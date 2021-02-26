Metro Health Dept. reports 632 deaths, 301 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 102,213 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Metro Public Health Department reported a software program used to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments crashed Friday morning.

The health department said the software failed to accept applications for appointments shortly after 7 a.m. The software program failure was likely due to “high volume of traffic” among residents 65+ accessing the sign up link, according to the health department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Hundreds of Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines last weekend.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 301 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 632 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 87,258 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,708 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,457 of which are men, 46,372 are women and the gender of 769 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 1,075 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,994 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 770,940 total cases, with 646,494 confirmed and 124,446 probable.

There are currently 14,419 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 4, 2020 (14,229).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,377 additional cases per day (+12% change since the previous day). This is the third straight day the 7-day average has increased. The last time the average increased three days in a row was at the beginning of January. The 14-day new cases average is 1,351 (+2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 55 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,321 total deaths. The state has added 1,671 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 67 additional deaths per day. February currently ranks as Tennessee’s third deadliest month of the pandemic (#1 January: 2,743; #2 December: 2,305).

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 745,200 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,946 in the last 24 hours.https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/5178310/embed?auto=1A Flourish chart

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 982 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,506.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,762 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 255 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 8% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,735,104 tests with 5,964,164 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%, dropping for the first time in over a month. Thursday’s update added 25,704 tests to the state’s total with 6.45% percent-positive cases.

For the month of February, the state is reporting an average of 16,309 tests processed per day. That number is the lowest daily average Tennessee has reported since June 2020 (11,893 per day).

During the first 25 days of January, the state reported 626,908 tests processed. A month earlier in December (Tennessee’s current record-holder for most tests processed), 941,784 tests had been processed. For February, the state has processed 407,720 tests so far — 200K+ less than January and less than half of December’s tests during the same time frame.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway in 90 of the state’s 95 counties.

Starting Friday, Davidson County residents 65+ can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.