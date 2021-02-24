Metro Health Dept. reports 627 deaths, 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 101,689 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College adjusted their hours of operations last week to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations were closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures. They reopened Monday and operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Hundreds of Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines last weekend.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 127 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 627 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 54-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 86,781 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,678 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,225 of which are men, 46,100 are women and the gender of 761 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 1,817 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases Tuesday.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 998 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,879 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 329 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, down 15% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH reports 1,165,626 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 10.87% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway in 90 of the state’s 95 counties.