Metro Health Dept. reports 623 deaths, 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 101,577 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College adjusted their hours of operations last week to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations were closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures. They reopened Monday and operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Hundreds of Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines last weekend.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 110 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 623 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 71-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 86,550 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,786 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,163 of which are men, 46,036 are women and the gender of 760 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 1,817 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 952 new cases Monday, putting the state at 766,089 total cases, with 643,282 confirmed and 122,807 probable.

There are currently 16,205 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 6, 2020 (15,728).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,075 additional cases per day (-2% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,447 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 20 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,153 total deaths. The state has added 1,503 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 68 additional deaths per day. The average number of deaths per day for the month has dropped from 100+, which Tennessee reported through the first 12 days of the month. In the last seven days, the state has averaged 31 deaths per day.

Even with the drop in deaths reported per day over the last two weeks, February currently ranks as Tennessee’s third deadliest month of the pandemic (#1 January: 2,743; #2 December: 2,305).

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 738,731 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,096 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,008 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. This is the second day in a row the state has reported 1,000+ current hospitalizations. Last Friday, Tennessee fell under 1K hospitalizations for the first time since last fall.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,068 (18%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 387 (19%) available ICU beds in the state.

The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,311.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,681,400 tests with 5,915,311 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 6,909 tests to the state’s total with 9.94% percent-positive cases. The 6,909 tests processed is the lowest number of tests processed the state has reported since November 24, 2020 (5,448).

For the month of February, the state is reporting an average of 16,092 tests processed per day. That number is the lowest daily average Tennessee has reported since June 2020 (11,893 per day).

During the first 22 days of January, the state reported 556,590 tests processed. A month earlier in December (Tennessee’s current record-holder for most tests processed), 841,287 tests had been processed. For February, the state has processed 354,016 tests so far — 200K+ less than January and less than half of December’s tests during the same time frame.