Metro Health Dept. reports 6,228 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 72 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 72 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 4,741 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,415 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 3,550 of which are men, 2,682 are women and the gender of 196 patients is unknown.

Of the 65,775 tests performed in the county, 6,228 (9.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 59,547.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 31% and available ICU beds are at 29%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 27 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)