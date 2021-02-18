Metro Health Dept. reports 619 deaths, 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 101,064 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations will be closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 82 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 619 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 85,505 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,258 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,856 of which are men, 45,771 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 23% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 749 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 780 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 760,303 total cases, with 639,607 confirmed and 120,696 probable.

The state has reported less than 1,000 new cases two days in a row. The last time Tennessee reported consecutive increases of under 1,000 was September 29, 2020.

There are currently 19,689 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the last time active cases were below 20,000 was on October 17, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,413 additional cases per day (-18% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 1,935 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,985 total deaths. The state has added 1,335 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 79 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 729,629 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,719 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,131 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. Though both small increases, it’s the second day in a row that current hospitalizations rose from the previous day. The last time the state reported consecutive increases was at the beginning of January.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,980 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 282 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 6% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,634,437 tests with 5,874,134 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 7,904 tests to the state’s total with 7.64% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Many Tennessee county health departments are closed Wednesday due to the hazardous conditions from winter weather. COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Feb. 17 will be rescheduled.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.