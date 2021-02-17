Metro Health Dept. reports 618 deaths, 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 100,923 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations will be closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 125 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 617 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 85,198 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,484 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,817 of which are men, 45,728 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 576 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 962 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 759,523 total cases, with 639,126 confirmed and 120,397 probable. There are currently 21,659 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,723 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,012 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,954 total deaths. The state has added 1,304 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 82 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 726,910 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,879 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,106 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. It’s the first time since the beginning of the month the current hospitalizations rose from the previous day’s report.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,091 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 300 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 2% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,626,533 tests with 5,867,010 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 8,252 tests to the state’s total with 8.87% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Many Tennessee county health departments are closed Tuesday due to the hazardous conditions from winter weather. COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Feb. 16 will be rescheduled.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.