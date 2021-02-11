Metro Health Dept. reports 611 deaths, 99,971 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 99,971 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Only the testing location at Nissan Stadium will be open Thursday due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 444 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 611 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 79-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 55-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 83,774 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,897 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,331 of which are men, 45,176 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 623 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,947 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 750,409 total cases. There are currently 25,611 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,456 additional cases per day (+7% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,472 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 100 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,731 total deaths. The state has added 1,081 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 108 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,824 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/10) which accounts for 36% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 714,067 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,325 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,262 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,875.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,800 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 12% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 253 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, down 18% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,523,383 tests with 5,772,974 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 27,589 tests to the state’s total with 8.76% percent positive cases.