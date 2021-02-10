Metro Health Dept. reports 609 deaths, 99,463 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 99,463 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patients has died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 57 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 609 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 83,466 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,763 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,117 of which are men, 44,965 are women and the gender of 756 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 669 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,636 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 747462 total cases. There are currently 26,089 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It’s the lowest number of current active cases in Tennessee since 25,463 on November 7.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,300 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,504 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 65 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,631 total deaths. The state has added 981 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 109 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,724 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/9) which accounts for 35% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 710,742 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,644 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,293 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,786.

Floor Bed Availability: 2,035 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 309 (15%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,495,794 tests with 5,748,332 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 8,984 tests to the state’s total with 11.44% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 876,342 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 8.78% of the state has received at least one dose.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”