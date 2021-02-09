Metro Health Dept. reports 608 deaths, 99,408 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 99,408 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional seven patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 133 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 608 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been seven new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 68-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with a 56-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 83,150 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,023 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,082 of which are men, 44,944 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 727 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases Monday, putting the state at 745,826 total cases. There are currently 28,162 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,377 additional cases per day (-1% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,529 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 97 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,566 total deaths. The state has added 916 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 115 deaths per day this month. Tennessee is average 94 additional deaths per day during 2021 so far. The state has added 3,659 deaths so far this year (1/1 – 2/8) which accounts for 35% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 707,098 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,606 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,294 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: 2,065 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 314 (16%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,486,810 tests with 5,740,984 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 11,616 tests to the state’s total with 8.6% percent positive cases.