Metro Health Dept. reports 597 deaths, 98,306 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 98,306 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 260 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 597 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 55-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 81,959 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,162 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 40,582 of which are men, 44,392 are women and the gender of 744 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 602 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,154 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 736,370 total cases. There are currently 29,058 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,684 additional cases per day (+8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,756 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 169 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,202 total deaths. The state has added 552 deaths in the first four days of February.

February 4 now stands as the third-highest single-day increase of deaths in Tennessee.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Feb. 4: 169 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Feb. 2: 147 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 94 deaths per day during 2021. The state has reported triple-digit deaths nine times in the last two weeks.

The state has added 3,295 deaths so far this year (1/1 – 2/4) which accounts for 32% of TN’s total COVID deaths. Tennessee ended 2020 with 6,907 total deaths. In comparison, the deaths reported this year, so far, would equate to 48% of the total deaths reported last year – meaning the state has reached nealy half of the total deaths during the first nine months of the pandemic in just 35 days.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 697,110 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,403 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier Thursday, the state reported 1,443 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,469.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,836 (16%)

ICU Bed Availability: 241 (12%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,389,746 tests with 5,653,376 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 29,948 tests to the state’s total with 8.23% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 757,488 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 7.79% of the state has received at least one dose.

The reported 34,550 vaccinations in the last 24 hours is the state’s second-highest reported increase since the vaccination rollout.