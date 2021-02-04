Metro Health Dept. reports 593 deaths, 98,021 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 98,021 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 254 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 593 deaths in Davidson County.

One new probable death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 73-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 81,565 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,300 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 40,458 of which are men, 44,257 are women and the gender of 743 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 646 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,856 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 733,216 total cases. There are currently 29,476 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It’s the first time active cases dipped below 30,000 since November 10, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,487 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,780 (-6% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 133 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,033 total deaths. The state has added more deaths in the first three days of February (383) than the first three months of the pandemic combined (5/31/20 – 364 total deaths).

Tennessee is averaging 92 deaths per day during 2021. The state has added 3,126 deaths so far this year (1/1 – 2/3) which accounts for 31% of TN’s total COVID deaths. Tennessee ended 2020 with 6,907 total deaths. In comparison, the deaths reported this year, so far, would equate to 45% of the total deaths reported last year.

Tennessee has reported triple-digit deaths eight of the last ten days.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 693,707 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 4,744 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,492 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,362.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,835 (16%)

ICU Bed Availability: 260 (13%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,359,798 tests with 5,626,582 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 12,728 tests to the state’s total with 10.53% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Trackerhttps://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/5156588/embed?auto=1A Flourish map

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 723,200 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 7.46% of the state has received at least one dose.

Health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older.