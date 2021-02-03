Metro Health Dept. reports 592 deaths, 97,761 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 97,761 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional seven patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 138 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 592 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been seven new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 58-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, and 87-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 81,023 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,589 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 40,337 of which are men, 44,116 are women and the gender of 751 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 1,195 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,173 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 731,360 total cases. There are currently 32,497 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,708 additional cases per day (+1% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,968 (0% change since the previous day).

New Deaths

TDH confirmed 147 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,900 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 91 deaths per day during 2021.

February 2 now stands as the fourth-highest single-day increase for deaths in Tennessee.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Feb. 2: 147 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 688,963 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,801 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,547 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,276.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,988 (17%)

ICU Bed Availability: 271 (13%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,347,070 tests with 5,615,710 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 10,080 tests to the state’s total with 12.81% percent positive cases.