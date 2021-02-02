Metro Health Dept. reports 584 deaths, 97,647 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 97,647 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional six patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Only the COVID-19 testing sites at Nissan Stadium will be open Monday due to cold temperatures. The assessment centers have adjusted their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 158 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 584 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 80,473 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,009 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 40,278 of which are men, 44,034 are women and the gender of 754 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 957 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,326 new cases Monday, putting the state at 729,187 total cases. There are currently 34,272 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,680 additional cases per day (-2% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,960 (-3% change since the previous day).

New Deaths

TDH confirmed 103 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,753 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 89 deaths per day during 2021.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 685,162 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,867 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,562 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19, the lowest current hospitalizations reported since November 8, 2020 (1,553).

Floor Bed Availability: 2,122 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 278 (14%)

The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,172.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,336,990 tests with 5,607,803 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 9,606 tests to the state’s total with 10.69% percent positive cases.

Tennessee’s Deadliest Month

January ended as Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The state reported 2,743 deaths for the month, 19% higher than December’s previous record-high mark, and an average of 88 deaths per day. The first month of 2021 accounts for 28% of Tennessee’s total COVID deaths. As of the start of February, last month accounted for four of the state’s five highest single-day death increases and the three worst weeks of deaths reported.

January also ranks as the second-highest month of new cases for the state with 141,059 new cases reported (December’s 212,309 remains #1). The new cases came from the state’s fourth-highest month of tests processed. January’s 755,669 processed tests data ranks behind the previous three months of reported testing.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 667,031 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 7.03% of the state has received at least one dose.

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.