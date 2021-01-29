Metro Health Dept. reports 572 deaths, 96,435 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 96,435 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patients has died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All COVID-19 testing sites in Davidson County will open at 11 a.m. Friday due to cold temperatures. The assessment centers will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 175 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 572 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 79,092 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,279 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 39,738 of which are men, 43,459 are women and the gender of 746 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 810 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 717,583 total cases. There are currently 36,056 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,829 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 3,364 (-6% change since the previous day).

TDH confirmed 101 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,417 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 90 deaths per day during the month of January.

January is Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic with 2,510 deaths reported so far. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 27% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths. Tennessee has reported more deaths in the first 28 days of this month than during the first seven months of the pandemic combined (2,454 total from Sept. 30, 2020).

The state reported 1,857 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19, the lowest current hospitalizations reported since mid-November. ICU Bed availability is down slightly to 10% with 201 beds available, 24 fewer beds than the previous day. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,938.

Tennessee has processed 6,247,215 tests with 5,529,632 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 13,969 tests to the state’s total with 12.81% percent positive cases.