Metro Health Dept. reports 571 deaths, 96,257 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 96,257 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The COVID-19 testing sites at Meharry Medical College and on Murfreesboro Pike in Davidson County are closed Thursday due to cold temperatures. The testing site at Nissan Stadium is open.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 541 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 571 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 61-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with a 64-year-old man, a 96-year-old woman, a 66-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 78,423 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,774 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 39,654 of which are men, 43,358 are women and the gender of 756 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 722 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,400 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 715,806 total cases. There are currently 38,469 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,074 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 3,593 (-2% change since the previous day).

This month the department has reported 129,004 new cases so far. January currently ranks as the second-worst month for new cases in the state.

TDH confirmed 154 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,316 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 89 deaths per day during the month of January.

January 27 now stands as the third-highest single-day increase for deaths in Tennessee. Four of the state’s five highest single-day increases have occurred in January.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths

Tennessee has reported 2,409 deaths in January so far, making it the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 2,305 reported in December 2020. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 26% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Through the first seven months of the pandemic, Tennessee reported 2,454 deaths (total from Sept. 30, 2020) – January is less than 50 deaths away from surpassing that number.

Out of the total positive cases, 668,021 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,488 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,003 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is up slightly to 11% with 225 beds available, 27 more beds than the previous day. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,823.