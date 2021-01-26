Metro Health Dept. reports 559 deaths, 95,500 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 95,500 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 212 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 559 deaths in Davidson County.

Five new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 64-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 77,387 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,122 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 39,316 of which are men, 42,999 are women and the gender of 753 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 3%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 895 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,710 new cases Monday, putting the state at 710,427 total cases, with 605,335 confirmed and 105,092 probable. There are currently 44,426 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,239 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 3,788.

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,970 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 83 deaths per day during the month of January.

Tennessee has reported 2,063 deaths in January so far, becoming the second straight month to surpass 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. Through the first 25 days of December 2020, the state’s deadliest month (2,305 deaths), Tennessee reported 1,834 deaths, 229 fewer deaths than what the state has added in January so far. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 23% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 657,031 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,696 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,068 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 11% with 229 beds available. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,560.

Tennessee has processed 6,198,623 tests with 5,488,196 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11.5%. Monday’s update added 14,033 tests to the state’s total with 11.98% percent positive cases.