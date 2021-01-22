Metro Health Dept. reports 552 deaths, 93,781 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 93,781 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County is currently in phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 420 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 552 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 75,752 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,257 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 744 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,492 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 697,783 total cases. There are currently 49,655 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,900 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 4,539.

TDH confirmed 128 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,684 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 85 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 639,444 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 6,016 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,513 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9% with only 183 beds available. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,344.

Tennessee has processed 6,101,159 tests with 5,403,376 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.4%. Thursday’s update added 22,675 tests to the state’s total with 13.17% percent positive cases.