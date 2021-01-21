Metro Health Dept. reports 547 deaths, 93,304 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 93,304 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 478 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 547 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 75,053 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,541 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 38,386 of which are men, 42,020 are women and the gender of 735 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 744 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,483 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 694,291 total cases. There are currently 52,307 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 4,113 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 4,932.

TDH confirmed 86 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,556 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 82 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 633,428 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 9,122 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,653 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 8% with only 168 beds available. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,233.