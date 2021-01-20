Metro Health Dept. reports 546 deaths, 92,831 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 92,831 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional eight patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 248 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 546 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been seven new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 74-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 66-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 78-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman, a 92-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 74,231 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,886 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 38,161 of which are men, 41,773 are women and the gender of 729 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 823 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,057 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 689,808 total cases. There are currently 57,032 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 4,133 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,154.

TDH confirmed 40 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,470 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 82 deaths per day during the month of January, so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 624,306 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 9,586 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,647 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 8%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,134.

Tennessee has processed 6,056,533 tests with 5,366,725 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.4%. Tuesday’s update added 11,986 tests to the state’s total with 12.43% percent positive cases.

Last week, Tennessee reported 651 COVID-19 deaths. The week of January 10 is now the second deadliest week of the pandemic. During the week of January 3, the state reported 734 additional deaths. The state has now seen the two deadliest weeks of the pandemic this month.