Metro Health Dept. reports 537 deaths, 92,581 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 92,581 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional seven patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive and deceased.





All Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers will reopen Tuesday after being closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 261 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 537 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been seven new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 74-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 66-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 78-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman, a 92-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 73,287 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,591 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 38,058 of which are men, 41,638 are women and the gender of 719 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 88 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,430 new cases Monday, putting the state at 687,751 total cases. There are currently 64,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 4,336 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,393.

TDH confirmed 39 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,430 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 85 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 614,729 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,924 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,660 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,061.

Tennessee has processed 6,044,547 tests with 5,356,796 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.4%. Monday’s update added 14,116 tests to the state’s total with 15.08% percent positive cases.